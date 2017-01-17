Rangers Agree To Minor League Deal With Dillon Gee

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Rangers agreed to a minor league deal with free agent pitcher Dillon Gee.

Gee, 30, is a native of Cleburne and went to the University of Texas at Arlington.

The right-hander provides another option at the back-end of the Rangers rotation, especially with the uncertainty surrounding newly acquired Tyson Ross.

Ross is still recovering after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2016.

Gee started 14 games with Kansas City last season before being moved to the bullpen. He went 8-9 with a 4.68 ERA.

Gee has a record of 48-46 over his seven-year career with the New York Mets and Royals.

