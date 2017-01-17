CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Sean Lee Added To Pro Bowl Roster

January 17, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Luke Kuechly, NFL, sean lee

By: Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players representing them at the 2017 Pro Bowl after linebacker Sean Lee was added as an alternate.

Lee will replace Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly, who won’t participate due to injury. Kuechly was held out over the final few weeks of the season after suffering a concussion.

This is Lee’s second straight Pro Bowl nomination, he was also added to the roster as an injury replacement last season.

Lee’s omission from the team was a head scratcher after he finished fourth in the NFL in total tackles, with 145. On top of that, Lee was named to the All-Pro team, an even bigger honor than making the Pro Bowl team.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin were all named Pro Bowlers last month.

Jason Garrett’s coaching staff will join the players at the game as they will be coaching the NFC.

The Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 29th.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

