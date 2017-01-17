Texas Among The Two-Thirds Of States Facing Budget Challenges

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – The $4 billion that lawmakers left unspent after their last session two years ago appears to have evaporated.

Now Texas could be as much as $6 billion short of the money needed just to keep the status quo for the upcoming two-year budget cycle, according to budget experts.

Republican state Rep. Drew Darby said spending cuts are now certain.

Texas has not been forced to make budget cuts since 2011, when a much bigger shortfall amid the Great Recession resulted in lawmakers cutting $5.4 billion from public schools.

