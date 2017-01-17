CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Update Expected On Target Attack That Left Theater Director In ICU

January 17, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated Assault, Assault, Attack, CityPlace, Derek Whitener, GoFundMe, Target, The Firehouse Theatre

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in the North Texas theater community are rallying around a fellow actor, who was viciously attacked Saturday night. This morning Dallas police are expected to give an update on their investigation into the attack that left Derek Whitener with a fractured skull.

Thus far police haven’t said much about the attack that happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Haskell Avenue, just off U.S. Highway 75.

Meanwhile, Whitener’s friends are raising money to help him recover. The 33-year-old is a well-known actor and director, with The Firehouse Theater in Farmers Branch. He remains in the ICU.

Derek Whitener 1

According to police, when they arrived at Cityplace Target in Dallas Whitener was able to tell them that two masked men came up to him in the parking lot and attacked him with a pipe. Once at the hospital doctors discovered bleeding on his brain and rushed him into emergency surgery.

Whitener’s friends, like Jason Leyva, say they can’t understand why the attack happened but they’re going to do what they can to help. “I felt very helpless and then just realized that we had the potential to do something beyond just speaking the message.”

Several theaters are now holding fundraisers for Whitener. And portions of the money from ticket sales at the Margo Jones Theatre Monday night were donated for his medical expenses.

Leyva said, “If we can do anything to tell Derek that we are aware of him, that we love him, we care about him… we just want to do all that we can to make as much noise as possible to unite people.”

In a statement, Whitener’s parents said that their son is a good person “who delights in using his craft to bring joy to those around him.” The family is also asking anyone who saw anything Saturday night to come forward and report it.

Parking lot surveillance video from the Target store has been turned over to police. But as of now, the suspects who attacked Whitener are still on the loose.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia