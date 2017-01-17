Update Expected On Target Attack That Left Theater Director In ICU

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in the North Texas theater community are rallying around a fellow actor, who was viciously attacked Saturday night. This morning Dallas police are expected to give an update on their investigation into the attack that left Derek Whitener with a fractured skull.

Thus far police haven’t said much about the attack that happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Haskell Avenue, just off U.S. Highway 75.

Meanwhile, Whitener’s friends are raising money to help him recover. The 33-year-old is a well-known actor and director, with The Firehouse Theater in Farmers Branch. He remains in the ICU.

According to police, when they arrived at Cityplace Target in Dallas Whitener was able to tell them that two masked men came up to him in the parking lot and attacked him with a pipe. Once at the hospital doctors discovered bleeding on his brain and rushed him into emergency surgery.

Whitener’s friends, like Jason Leyva, say they can’t understand why the attack happened but they’re going to do what they can to help. “I felt very helpless and then just realized that we had the potential to do something beyond just speaking the message.”

Several theaters are now holding fundraisers for Whitener. And portions of the money from ticket sales at the Margo Jones Theatre Monday night were donated for his medical expenses.

Leyva said, “If we can do anything to tell Derek that we are aware of him, that we love him, we care about him… we just want to do all that we can to make as much noise as possible to unite people.”

In a statement, Whitener’s parents said that their son is a good person “who delights in using his craft to bring joy to those around him.” The family is also asking anyone who saw anything Saturday night to come forward and report it.

Parking lot surveillance video from the Target store has been turned over to police. But as of now, the suspects who attacked Whitener are still on the loose.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)