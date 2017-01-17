CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

UT Arlington Holds Off South Alabama’s Rally For 89-83 Win

January 17, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, Jorge Bilbao, Kevin Hervey, Mavericks, NCAA, South alabama, UT Arlington, UTA

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Kevin Hervey scored 23 points, Jorge Bilbao had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and UT Arlington held off South Alabama’s late rally for an 89-83 win on Monday.

South Alabama went on a 14-5 run to get to 82-76 with 1:41 to go. UTA went empty from the free-throw line on consecutive possessions but South Alabama couldn’t take advantage. Hervey made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left for an 84-77 advantage.

Nick Stover followed his missed 3-pointer and threw down a one-handed dunk to get to 84-79 but UTA hit five of its next six free-throw attempts to seal it.

Jalen Jones and Kaelon Wilson added 11 points apiece or UT Arlington (13-5, 3-2 Sun Belt). Hervey also had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Mavericks trailed 43-40 at halftime but turned it around with a 16-0 run for a 73-59 lead.

Josh Ajayi led five South Alabama (9-9, 2-3) players in double figures with 16 points. Georgi Boyanov and Ken Williams scored 13 each, Don MuepoKelly 12 and Stover had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

