2 People Wounded After Shooting Involving Dallas Police

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two people are injured following a shooting involving Dallas Police early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, one unidentified woman was shot by police and another person was wounded at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue in east Dallas.

No officers were hurt.

Police are investigating the shooting incident.

