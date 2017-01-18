CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

2 People Wounded After Shooting Involving Dallas Police

January 18, 2017 6:14 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two people are injured following a shooting involving Dallas Police early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, one unidentified woman was shot by police and another person was wounded at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue in east Dallas.

No officers were hurt.

Police are investigating the shooting incident.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information. 

