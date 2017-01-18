89-Year-Old Honors Granddaughter Sewing Dolls For Sick Kids

January 18, 2017 6:43 PM
LILLIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Inside her tiny workshop in Lillian, Texas, Doris Renfro is always on the clock.

“When I’m awake, I’m sewing,” the 89-year-old great-grandmother says.

Renfro’s mother, passed down the art of sewing. Her grandmother, instilled the value of hard work.

“She always said that idle hands was [sic] the devil’s workshop,” she says.

After retirement, Renfro’s workshop—tucked away in a bedroom at her home—is never idle. The constant whir of the sewing machine means little freckled faces are coming to life.

“It takes about 15 hours to make the doll, to stuff it, to dress it.”

She works about 10 hours a day on her passion project.

Her attention to detail is reflected in each doll’s head of hair.

“Each little curl is hand-made. There are over 100 curls on a doll’s head,” Renfro explains.

Every stitch, in honor of a little girl with freckles and curly hair who is no longer in her life.

“She’s my little angel,” says Renfro, clutching a photo of her granddaughter Kristy.

In 1993, the 8-year-old passed away unexpectedly, from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The illness is often spread through the bite of an infected tick. Untreated, it is fatal.

“She loved pretty things,” Renfro reminisces.

She is a volunteer with the Stich-a-Wish program at Cook Children’s Hospital. Volunteers provide young patients with handmade items like pillowcases to brighten their room, and toys that make their stay a little more comfortable.

Renfro’s daughter, who works at the hospital, delivers about a dozen new dolls at a time. Hundreds of Renfro’s hand-made toys have found permanent homes with children.

“One [child] named it Memaw, after me. I took that as an honor,” Renfro says laughing.

You could say the nickname Memaw is Renfro’s calling card. Every doll has a tag sewn to her belly that reads, “Made with Tender Loving Care by Memaw.” Other variations say, “Made with Love by Grandma.”

“If it brings joy to a child, that’s your reward, she exclaims. “I feel so blessed and I am thankful for every day that I can do this work.”

