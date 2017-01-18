American Introduces New Basic ‘No-Frills’ Economy Fare

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines is going to begin selling ‘basic economy’ fares in an effort to compete with low-cost carriers.

According to the Fort Worth based airline, the new no-frills tickets will provide a “simple and affordable” way to experience the airlines’ network and “provide customers the option to pay for the services they want.”

With purchasing the cheap fare, seats will be assigned automatically at check-in unless purchased 48-hours before flight – and the tickets are non-refundable, non-changeable.

Carry-on items will be limited to 1 per passenger and must fit under the seat (such as a purse or small backpack), no overhead compartment luggage may be brought on board. If needed, larger carry-on items are permitted for an additional fee.

Upgrades are not permitted, regardless of elite status level.

And don’t think about jumping on early for a prime seat. Basic Economy customers will board last and will be seated in the Main Cabin.

“American Airlines now has something to offer every customer, from those who want simple, low-price travel to those who want an ultra-premium experience via First Class,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom. “Importantly, this new fare product also gives American the ability to compete more effectively with the growing number of ultra low-cost carriers.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)