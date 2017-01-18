Ben and Skin Go “Back to School”

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

You’re never too old to go back to school! On Tuesday January 24th, the aptly nicknamed “Richardson Homeboys” will return to where it all started when they broadcast the Ben and Skin Show live from 3 to 7 pm at Lloyd V. Berkner High School in Richardson. The duo will also be recognized prior the Berkner Rams rivalry game vs. Lake Highlands High School that night.

Ben says: I couldn’t be more excited about coming home to Berkner! I met Skin while playing pick up basketball at Huffines Rec Center back in the early 80’s. As an Apollo man, understandably I had my reservations about a Richardson Jr High Falcon. But after 30+ years of deep interrogation, I’m almost ready to say that he’s good people. Although I peaked in every way back in 8th grade, I loved my time at Berkner. I was blessed to have amazing teachers and coaches all along the way who helped me prepare for my journey through life. I’m grateful that I didn’t disgrace myself enough to keep them from welcoming me back! PS-I hope this isn’t an elaborate set-up to bust me for unreturned library books! Go Rams!

Skin says: It will be an honor to go back to the place I spent so much time trying to avoid 30 years ago. I look forward to them renaming the gym after me, “Skin’s House of Pain” should do. Thanks, everybody, and especially you, Lloyd Viel Berkner!

Listeners are encouraged to visit the guys during their broadcast. The show will be set up right in front of the school gym.

