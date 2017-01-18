Coffee And A Slice? 7-Eleven Launches Breakfast Pizza!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — 7-Eleven is offering a breakfast pizza.

The convenience store chain says that it combines the convenience of eating leftover pizza for the first meal of the day with traditional breakfast foods.

The chain announced the creation Tuesday. The pizza has a biscuit crust topped with bacon, breakfast sausage, hickory-smoked ham, scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and peppered cream gravy.

Nancy Smith, the 7-Eleven vice president, said, “This is a hearty option for customers craving a warm breakfast in addition to their fresh-brewed cup of coffee.”

The Irving-based company says hot pizza has become one of its biggest ready-to-eat sellers, and mornings are the busiest time of day in its stores.

During test runs, 7-Eleven says the breakfast pizza became its second-most popular pizza with customers. and was “one of the best-selling ready-to-eat foods at 7‑Eleven stores.”

