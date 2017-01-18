Exxon Mobil To Buy Bass Family’s Holdings In Permian Basin

January 18, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Bass Family, Bass Hall, Bass Performance Hall, Exxon, Exxon Mobil, Oil, Oil & Gas, Oil and Gas, Oil Company, Permian Basin

IRVING (AP) – Oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil Corp. is buying the Bass family’s Permian Basin holdings in a more than $6 billion stock and cash deal.

Irving- based Exxon Mobil announced the agreement in a statement Tuesday. It says the deal for 275,000 acres of leasehold will more than double Exxon Mobil’s Permian Basin resources to 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The estimated resources include up to 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

The statement says Exxon Mobil will pay $5.6 billion in shares to the Bass family, of Fort Worth, Texas. Cash payments will total up to $1 billion, starting in 2020, depending on development.

The acquired companies include the operating entity BOPCO.

