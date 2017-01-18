FC Dallas Player Recovering At Home After Being Hit By Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBS11) – The snow and bad road conditions in North Texas on January 6 helped put FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead on the sidelines.

Hollinghead and his wife, Taylor, were driving along the George Bush Expressway when they saw another driver slide and slam into a median.

“All I could think about was, this guy is going to get hit by another car,” said Ryan Hollingshead.

“There wasn’t even a question about whether or not we would stop,” said Taylor Hollingshead. “Ryan just wanted to make sure that that man was safe.”

Ryan Hollingshead said as he was trying to help the victim of the car wreck, another vehicle slid on the road and ran into them.

“I saw it out of my peripheral vision,” said Ryan. “I hit the windshield and it threw me probably 30 feet.”

Ryan fractured three vertebrae in the accident and said that he was thankful that the injury wasn’t worse.

“I was just thinking about my family.”

Ryan will remain in a neck brace for six to eight weeks while he heals. Doctors say he should make a full recovery. He said he credits is faith, family and FC Dallas teammates for getting him through.

Get well soon, @rmhollingshead! His son Huck is helping ease the pain. pic.twitter.com/TwtQoFjbXu — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2017

“It definitely gives you fire and motivation to get back out there,” he said.

