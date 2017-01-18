Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

January 18, 2017 3:16 AM
HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush’s has been hospitalized in Houston, CBS affiliate KHOU reported Wednesday.

Bush chief of staff Jean Becker told the station and the Houston Chronicle that the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

