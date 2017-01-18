Fort Worth Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Child Pornography

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ABILENE (CBSDFW.COM) — Jose Diego Gonzales, 30, of Fort Worth was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison, following his guilty plea in September 2016 to one count of receipt of child pornography and aiding and abetting.

Gonzales has been in custody since his arrest in July 2016 in Fort Worth.

According to documents filed in the case, in December 2015, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned that Gonzales was using the free instant messenger software, Kik, and free public WiFi in Tye, Texas, to receive and distribute child pornography.

Special Agents with HSI executed a search warrant and took two cell phones; a forensic examination of one of the phones revealed 30 images of child pornography.

The investigation also identified a Dropbox file hosting service account that Gonzales used that also contained images of child pornography. In fact, the investigation revealed that the Dropbox account contained 56 images of child pornography and 279 videos of child pornography.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation crimes against children.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)