Hearing Set For Plano Woman Who Murdered Baby In 2004

January 18, 2017 8:13 AM By L.P. Phillips
PLANO (1080 KRLD) – A hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning in Collin County for the Plano woman who murdered her baby.

Dena Schlosser was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the November 2004 killing of her baby by amputating her arms, then letting the child bleed to death.

During the trial it was revealed Schlosser suffered from bipolar disorder and had tried to commit suicide the day after the girl was born. 11 months later, the unspeakable crime happened as Schlosser first killed the baby then sat quietly until police arrived.

The jury found her insane and she was committed to an institution.

Twice since then, she was allowed to leave on outpatient status, both times she was returned after problems surfaced.

Prosecutors want Schlosser committed at least 6-months longer.

