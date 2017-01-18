Investigation Continues After Little Elm Detective Shot & Killed

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Investigation Continues After Little Elm Detective Shot & Killed

January 18, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Denton Regional Hospital, Detective Jerry Walker, father, gun, little elm, Little Elm Police, Little Elm Police Department, officer down, Officer Killed, Officer Slain, police officer, Shooting, standoff, suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM)A North Texas detective was killed in the line of duty Tuesday and this morning the crime scene is still very active.

Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker was taken to Denton Regional Hospital after he was shot while responding to a call about an armed person outside a house.

The SWAT vehicle that eventually rammed into the house on Turtle Cove Drive still sat in the front yard this morning.

Detective Walker was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene about 3 p.m. Tuesday and was among a group of officers who tried to talk with a man armed with a long gun.

Initially, the man was only yelling at the police officers from the backyard. But as officers began to pull back, the man ducked inside the house and began shooting from a window.

Witnesses in the neighborhood say they heard a single gunshot followed by too many to count. “I woke up to a barrage of noises happening da, da, da, da, da, and then it got louder,” recalled Alicia Bray. “I didn’t know what was going on at first. I opened my door and there were police officers in my driveway.”

Detective Walker, 48, was shot in the neck. Neighbors watched as offices frantically loaded him into a squad car, with injuries too serious to wait for an ambulance.

Police who remained at the scene began what would turn out to be a more than six-hour standoff with the suspect — who has still not be identified. It was after 10 p.m. when police made their way inside the house and found the male suspect dead. Police did not say how the man died.

This morning the “Lakes of Little Elm” neighborhood remains sealed off to everyone but residents who live there. But that hasn’t stopped some North Texans from arriving before sunrise to express their condolences for Detective Walker and show their support for the Denton County town.

One man was resolute as he stood in the darkness. “A lot of people are taking it [shooting] hard,” he said. “I’m here… first one here. I just want to let these guys, let the men and women know that we’re here for them as a community and we’re not going anywhere. We have their backs.”

A growing memorial is also taking shape outside the Little Elm Police Department.

Detective Jerry Walker was promoted to detective in 2013. He was an 18-year law enforcement veteran who joined the Little Elm Police Department in 1998.

Walker leaves behind four children, raging in age from two-months to 22 years old. He is the first officer killed in the line of duty in the town’s history.

A prayer and candlelight vigil will be held for Detective Walker tonight at Little Elm Park. The park is located at 701 West Eldorado Parkway and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Police are asking that citizens not to drop off food, or other donations to help the family, at the police station. Anyone wanting to make some kind of contribution is being asked to bring it to the vigil.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia