Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez Elected To Hall Of Fame

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Ivan Rodriguez, the beloved former catcher of the Texas Rangers has been elected to MLB’s Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Rodriguez received 76% of the votes. He needed at least 75% to be elected.

Bagwell 86.2%, Raines 86.0%, Pudge 76.0%,, Hoffman 74.0%, Vlad 71.7%, Edgar 58.6%, Clemens 54.1%, Bonds 53.8%, Mussina 51.8%, Schillling 45% — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) January 18, 2017

Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star and 13-time Gold Glove catcher, and he was voted AL MVP in 2008 with Texas, his team for the first 12 of his 21 big league seasons. He batted .296 with 311 homers and 1,332 RBIs, winning a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003 after earning MVP of the NL Championship Series.

Rodriguez was never disciplined for PEDs but former Texas teammate Jose Canseco alleged in a 2005 book that he injected the catcher with steroids. Asked whether he was on the list of players who allegedly tested positive for steroids during baseball’s 2003 survey, Rodriguez said in 2009: “Only God knows.”

Rodriguez becomes the first Texas Ranger to be drafted by the club to make the Hall of Fame. He joins Nolan Ryan, Gaylord Perry and Ferguson Jenkins as Hall of Famers that have donned a Rangers uniform.

Others that received enough votes to be elected into the Hall of Fame were Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

