Mom Charged With Taking Her Kids 3 Decades Ago To Face Judge

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – A mother charged with snatching her two daughters from Rhode Island in 1985 is scheduled to appear before a judge after police found the three living in the Houston area.

Rhode Island State Police say an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led authorities to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

Elaine Yates had been living under the name Liana Lynn Waldberg.

The mother was arrested Monday without incident, and faces arraignment Wednesday in Superior Court in Warwick.

Kelly Yates was 10 months old and her sister, Kimberly Yates, was 3 years old when they disappeared. They’re now in their 30s.

Their father says he wants to see his children, and is waiting for them to get in touch.

