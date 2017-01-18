Police Chief Details Events During Shooting Of Detective, Standoff

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Police Chief explained exactly what happened Tuesday afternoon when Detective Jerry Walker was shot to death by a man inside a house.

That man was later found dead, but police have not released his identity yet, while investigators await confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s office.

Police Chief Rodney Harrison said after Walker and others arrived to investigate a man yelling in his backyard while carrying a rifle, the man went inside and started firing through a door or window.

“The suspect never stepped outside the home. His attack on officers was from a hidden position,” said Chief Harrison.

He said the SWAT team was arriving and getting in place as the shooting happened. Paramedics came up in an SUV and got Walker away from the area before he was rushed by helicopter to Denton Medical Center where he later died.

Chief Harrison said about two hours into the standoff, police became aware an elderly woman, believed to be the grandmother of the suspect, was inside the home with him. She was able to escape through the back of the house.

Police sent in a robot to look for the suspect and discovered the suspect was dead.

It is not yet clear if the suspect took his own life or if he died from returned fire from police. The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

More to come.

