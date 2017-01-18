Sharp Scores Twice, Stars Hold On for 7-6 Win Over Rangers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Patrick Sharp scored twice, Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves had a goal and two assists each and the Dallas Stars held on for a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, Antoine Roussel and Adam Cracknell also scored and the Stars won for the third time in nine games (3-5-1). Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski each had two assists.

Derek Stepan had two goals and an assist, Mika Zibanejad also scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, Mats Zuccarello had three assists and Rick Nash had two helpers.

Antti Niemi made 22 saves on 28 shots for Dallas before being replaced in the third period by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 12 saves.

The Rangers trailed 7-3 after two periods and were booed leaving the ice for the intermission. New York then scored three times in a 4:15 span early in the third to pull within one.

