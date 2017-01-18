Three More Women Assaulted In Same Area Of Fatal Beating

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Since the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman in east Oak Cliff last October, three more women have suffered severe beatings and possible sexual assaults in the area.

Ann Marie Gilder was found battered and unconscious in a vacant lot at the corner of South Denley Drive and Adelaide Drive. She died 13 days later.

All three of the victims attacked since Gilder’s death survived, but suffered severe injuries.

In each case the victim was walking alone at night when approached by a male suspect.

All of the attacks happened along the Lancaster/Corinth Street Corridor between Ledbetter Drive and Clarendon Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 20 and 35.

The Dallas Police Department has asked that all citizens remain vigilant of their surroundings, avoid walking alone at night and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the brutal attacks or any similar attacks on women in the area, is urged to contact the Crimes Against Persons Division at 214.671.3593.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373.TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

