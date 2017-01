Trump To Keep Tweeting After He’s President

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Don’t expect any letup in tweeting from Donald Trump after he becomes president.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends” that he’ll keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.

In the interview aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he doesn’t really like tweeting, adding, “I have other things I could be doing.”

But Trump said he turns to social media because “I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

