Around Town: Call Box Valet Storage

January 19, 2017 9:27 PM By J.D. Ryan

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

We’ve all been there, a garage full of stuff that should go to storage, but that means you have to get a truck, bug your buddies and go to storage.

“We take items to storage and when we leave the customer gets a photo inventory on their computer” said Co-Founder of Call Box Kyle Bainter.

So they take your boxes to storage for you and do all the lifting. Then it is equally as simple when you want your goodies back.

“You log into your account, click on the items you want delivered back, and it’s that simple,” Kyle added.

Call Box is sponsoring a “Messiest Garage” contest and that is what attracted customer Kristin Merron.

“I was just perusing on Facebook and saw one of my girlfriends post a picture of her messy garage. And I was like, that ain’t nothing, take a look at my garage” Kristin laughed.

Just post a picture of your messy garage on the Call Box Facebook page, and the person with the messiest garage wins.

“Tonia Tomlin of Sorted Out will be providing free service to help professionally organize the person’s garage. Then we are going to provide one free year of storage for that lucky winner,” Kyle explained.

JD Ryan is getting ready for spring cleaning at Call Box Storage…Around Town!

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia