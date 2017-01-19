Around Town: Call Box Valet Storage

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

We’ve all been there, a garage full of stuff that should go to storage, but that means you have to get a truck, bug your buddies and go to storage.

“We take items to storage and when we leave the customer gets a photo inventory on their computer” said Co-Founder of Call Box Kyle Bainter.

So they take your boxes to storage for you and do all the lifting. Then it is equally as simple when you want your goodies back.

“You log into your account, click on the items you want delivered back, and it’s that simple,” Kyle added.

Call Box is sponsoring a “Messiest Garage” contest and that is what attracted customer Kristin Merron.

“I was just perusing on Facebook and saw one of my girlfriends post a picture of her messy garage. And I was like, that ain’t nothing, take a look at my garage” Kristin laughed.

Just post a picture of your messy garage on the Call Box Facebook page, and the person with the messiest garage wins.

“Tonia Tomlin of Sorted Out will be providing free service to help professionally organize the person’s garage. Then we are going to provide one free year of storage for that lucky winner,” Kyle explained.

JD Ryan is getting ready for spring cleaning at Call Box Storage…Around Town!