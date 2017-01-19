Baylor Bounces Back Before Visiting Surprising TCU

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Baylor Bounces Back Before Visiting Surprising TCU

January 19, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Baylor Bears, Big 12, TCU Horned Frogs

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP ) – Some things to watch this week in the Big 12:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 6 Baylor (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) at surprising TCU (14-4, 3-3). The Bears have won both games since falling last week at West Virginia in their first-ever contest as the No. 1 team in the AP poll. While the Frogs are coming off a 75-69 loss at Texas Tech, they have already surpassed last season’s win total under first-year head coach and former TCU guard Jamie Dixon.

LOOKING AHEAD: A brutal stretch continues for Texas (7-11, 1-5), which goes to No. 2 Kansas (17-1, 6-0) on Saturday after consecutive losses to No. 7 West Virginia and No. 6 Baylor. Kansas State lost both games last week after getting into the Top 25 for the first time this season, but had a season-high 96 points to beat Oklahoma State. The Wildcats host West Virginia (15-3, 4-2), which is coming off a surprising overtime loss at home to Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4). The Sooners go home to play Iowa State (11-6, 3-3). Oklahoma State, the only Big 12 team without a conference victory, goes to Texas Tech in a matchup of first-year Big 12 head coaches.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Baylor’s Johnathan Motley became the seventh Big 12 player since the league started play 20 years ago with a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Motley had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Texas on Tuesday. Motley’s 12 career double-doubles are the most among active Big 12 players. Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech all have identical records — 14-4 overall, 3-3 in Big 12 play. Iowa State (11-6) is also 3-3 in league games. Of the 30 league games so far, 23 (77 percent) have been decided by 10 points or less.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Oklahoma State junior Jeffrey Carroll matched a career high with 24 points Wednesday against Kansas State. It was his fourth 20-point effort in five games, and eighth this season. Among active Big 12 players, his teammate Phil Forte has the most career 20-point games. Forte’s 22 are seven more than Iowa State’s Monte Morris.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: Second-ranked Baylor and 12th-ranked Texas both are 7-0 in conference play. Each has five more games to play before they go head-to-head Feb. 6 in Waco, and then will meet in Austin two weeks after that. No. 22 Kansas State carries a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at Iowa State, which has lost four in a row. The Cyclones are coming off a season-low 42 points in a 26-point loss at Baylor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia