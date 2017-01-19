Beating The Odds At Burn Boot Camp

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

After back surgery and disc replacement, a Frisco mom was told by the doctors that she might never lead a normal life again.

“I had back issues and injuries and so I’ve got two titanium discs in my back. I was told that I would be crippled and limited on things that I can and cannot do” said Kay Koziol.

Kay heard about Burn Boot Camp in Frisco and knew they helped folks at all stages of life and all levels of physical fitness.

“Less than four months ago I committed to coming to Burn Boot Camp in Frisco. Well, that was forty pounds ago. It is by far the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.

The trainers at Burn Boot Camp give individual attention to eating plans, fitness goals and during the group workouts.

“Trainers are moving around the room giving that individual instruction even though there’s a large group all working at once” said Personal Trainer Mike Harper.

Mike has trained military and law enforcement, as well as other instructors all over North Texas.

“I was at the Cooper Institute here in Dallas and I taught personal trainers around the nation” Harper added.

Now forty pounds lighter and completely pain free, Kay sings the praises of the place that gave her freedom.

“My nerves have stretched completely back out. I have full mobility, I’m pain free, I have no issues whatsoever” Kay exclaimed.

Getting in shape for the new year at Burn Boot Camp in Frisco…Around Town!

Details: Burn Boot Camp

Take a tour with JD Ryan:

