Dallas Streets Will Get Worse After Bond Package Gets Pushed Back

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Members of the Dallas City Council say they’ll look for money to pay for road repairs now that a city bond package originally planned for May is being pushed back at least until November. The current city budget had included $27 million from that bond package for street repairs and maintenance. Without that money, city staffers say they’ll have to forgo repairs on 105 miles of streets.

“We have to find where we’re going to get that from,” said Council Member Erik Wilson. “I think that we’re going to have to look under the cushions.”

A survey in 2014 listed street repairs as the top priority for Dallas residents.

“I just continue to be baffled that we would let excellent streets and other types of public infrastructure crumble,” said Council Member Philip Kingston, who pushed his colleagues to find money in their budgets for streets this year.

His suggestion found support from other members of the Council.

“We need to be talking about where we’re going to re-program funds out of the existing budget to this gap so that we can keep our streets from degrading,” said Council Member Lee Kleinman.

