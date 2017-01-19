Elder President Bush Had A ‘Good Night’, Wife Much Better

HOUSTON (CBSDFW) – Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are improving.

According to a statement, President Bush had a good night’s rest and remains in stable condition in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Former first lady, Barbara, is said to be feeling a “1,000% better” on Thursday morning.

The former president was in intensive care for pneumonia and his wife was being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

The 92-year-old former president went into the ICU on Wednesday and underwent a procedure “to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.