Four Women Attacked In Dallas’ Lancaster Corridor

January 19, 2017 5:40 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Word is spreading today about a series of attacks targeting women in Dallas.

Four women have been severely beaten in the Lancaster corridor—one of them died. Police also believe that some of these women may also have been sexually assaulted.

“It’s scary,” says LaQuita Phillips. “I don’t want to get in my car, I don’t want to go out.” Phillips lives just down the street from where police say the first victim was found beaten unconscious in a vacant lot at S. Denley and Adelaide.

Ann Marie Gilder was ided after a brutal assault. Police are still looking for her killer.

“I was out there with them, because I knew her daughter and her daughter was screaming,” recalls Phillips, “and they were saying that she was alive.”

She was. But, Ann Marie Gilder died in early November. By then, another attack was reported in the 2700 block of E. Overton at Sunnyvale on November 1. Then another followed on December 16th in the 3000 block of Springview. Police reported yet another just last week in the 1300 block of Strickland.

“It’s not the way it’s supposed to be over here,” says Bernard Williams, with the Neighborhood Crime Watch. “You got people here that just don’t care—don’t care about life,” says Williams, “and that makes it hard. Makes it real hard.

And some in the neighborhood suspect that there have been other attacks, that went unreported.

“They feel like as long as they got away from him, they’re okay,” says Phillips. “He’s not going to stop, he’s not going to stop.”

So even under sunny skies, Sherronda Tyler walks the corridor with an umbrella in one hand and her cell phone in the other—poised to press ‘send’ and dial 911.

“I try to encourage these women to stop walking by themselves…even in the daytime, have somebody with you, or do like me: keep your phone on 911!” says Tyler.

