Little Elm High Alumni Pay Tribute To Slain Former School Resource Officer

LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – Some young adults are looking back at their formative high school years and counting themselves lucky to have known Detective Jerry Walker as their school resource officer and their friend.

Blue ribbons tied around the trees outside Little Elm High School honor Detective Walker, but it’s the students he helped, some now in their thirties, who will never forget how he touched their lives.

With her little boy by her side, Nicole Gibbs couldn’t stay away from the growing memorial outside police headquarters, eager for one last chance to say goodbye and thank you.

“I probably wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him,” Gibbs said.

She credits Walker, her former school resource officer, for helping her get off drugs and through some of the worst moments of her life.

“He helped me when I overdosed, helped me when I had a tubal pregnancy, lost a child in high school. I turned to alcohol, and he helped me get through that,” Gibbs said.

Since Walker was killed by a barricaded gunman, current students at Little Elm High School have paid tribute to his service, while former students have described countless acts of kindness by the man who mentored them. That’s why a group of alumni came together to make T-shirts to raise money for his family and honor his influence.

“At the high school, he kept us all in line, and watched anything and everything we did,” said Vanessa Strubelt, who organized the project.

She first met Walker as a freshman at Little Elm High School.

“Each story is different in its own way and how he touched that person’s life, and that’s something that everyone in the community that knew him will hold onto that and cherish that,” Strubelt said.

“When he was in your life, he stayed in your life. He had an impact on everybody,” Gibbs said.

After the first few hundred of those T-shirts sold out, the group is hoping to have another batch ready in the next few days with all proceeds going to help Detective Walker’s family.

