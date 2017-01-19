Manziel: I Haven’t Been This Happy In A Long Time

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – What started out as Johnny Manziel telling his twitter followers that he wasn’t charging money for selfies … suddenly turned into him admitting his past mistakes.

The embattled former quarterback is scheduled to sign autographs in Houston during Super Bowl weekend for $99 and was going to charge $50 for a selfie.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel tweeted that it was just brought to his attention and that he won’t be charging for a picture with him. He added that he was doing the signing for the people of Texas that have stuck with him through all the mistakes he’s made in the past few years.

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

It’s assumed that Manziel will continue to charge $99 for the autograph. You can read more on the signing right here.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel proceeded to jump right into admitting his mistakes and even replied to 105.3 The Fan in his series of tweets.

Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel said that this was the happiest he’d been in a long time and that he appreciates everyone that has reached out to him during his trying times.

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌🏼 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

The former Heisman Trophy winner spent last year out of the NFL after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel has had legal troubles off the field over the past year. Just last month, he reached a deal in the Domestic Violence case with his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley.

He faced a misdemeanor charge for allegedly hitting Crowley in the uptown area of Dallas a year ago.

The Dallas District Attorney’s office said last week that it is reviewing whether or not Manziel violated his probation after he and Crowley both ended up in the same Miami club.

Manziel publicly denied that he knew Crowley was there and said he was in the club first.

In the dismissel case between both parties, Manziel is required to have no contact with Crowley.

The former Texas A&M star faced a misdemeanor assault charge that carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)