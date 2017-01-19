Midlothian Walmart Evacuated

January 19, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Bomb threat, Evacuation, Midlothian Police, walmart

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian Police responded to the Walmart where there was a report of a bomb threat Thursday night and the store has been evacuated.

Police want the public to avoid the area until further notice

Captain John Spann tweeted that officers are checking the store for a suspicious package or device and will let the public know when the store is safe and secure.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

