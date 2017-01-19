CBS11[1]
No. 22 Kansas State Women Beat TCU 74-63 Behind Lewis’ 21

January 19, 2017 5:26 AM
Filed Under: Big 12, Breanna Lewis, College, Kansas State, Kindred Wesemann, NCAA, TCU, Women's Basketball

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Breanna Lewis scored 21 points and had four blocks, Kindred Wesemann hit five 3-pointers to become ranked fifth in school history with 232 career 3s, and No. 22 Kansas State used a big third quarter on Wednesday night to win its fourth straight, beating TCU 74-63.

Tied at 27 at halftime after making only 1 of 6 from behind the arc, Wesemann made three 3s, Kaylee Page added another, and Kansas State opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run. Wesemann hit her fourth 3 — surpassing the 230 career 3s by Kimberly Dietz (2004-08) — and the Wildcats led 52-40 at the end of the third.

TCU closed to 62-56 on Jada Butts’ two free throws, but Shaelyn Martin made a 3-point play and the Wildcats led by 10 with 1:23 to go.

Wesemann finished with 18 points and three steals and the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) outscored the Horned Frogs 38-26 in the paint.

TCU led 12-6 on a 3 by Amber Ramirez, but Page hit a 3, Lewis made a jumper amid a 7-4 run and the Wildcats trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. Kansas State was up 27-22 after Lewis’ layup, but TCU’s Ramirez hit her third 3 to tie it at 27 at halftime.

Amy Okonkwo scored 13 points for TCU (9-9, 1-6), which had 13 steals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

