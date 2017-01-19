Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down This Week

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and nationwide have declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide average price at the pump slipped a penny to settle at $2.15 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the U.S. declined 3 cents to reach an average $2.33 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline this week in Texas at an average $2.08 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices at an average $2.21 per gallon.

Gas prices in Dallas averaged $2.18 a gallon, while the price was just a bit cheaper in Fort Worth at $2.16.

Association experts say the slight decrease in gasoline prices can be attributed adequate supply and less demand in January, with colder weather and fewer road trips following the holidays.

