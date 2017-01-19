Rick Perry’s Energy Secretary Confirmation Hearing Underway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – It was before Christmas last year when President-elect Donald Trump selected former Texas Governor Rick Perry to be Secretary of Energy. Today Perry is testifying during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced Perry to the committee saying, “The guiding principles of Governor Perry’s tenure are smart regulation, encouraging innovation, and creating a climate that grows every aspect of energy production and has continued to serve our state well. So I have absolutely no doubt that Rick Perry will put forward an America-first energy policy at the Department, and it will help spawn the next great era of American energy.”

While Perry has been tapped to lead the agency there was a time when he suggested it be shut down. When the former governor ran for president in 2012, during a debate, he famously forgot the name one of the three agencies he had pledged to eliminate.

“The third agency of government I would — I would do away with Education, the –Commerce…Commerce and, let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry — oops,” he said.

In remarks prepared ahead of the hearing today Perry said, “My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking. In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination.”

