Show Goes On To Help Dallas Actor Recovering From Attack

DALLAS (CBS11) – The show will go on with a mission to raise money and show support for a local actor who is recovering in the hospital.

Derek Whitener was attacked by two masked men in a Target parking lot near Uptown Dallas on Saturday, January 14.

Fellow actor, Spencer Baker said the following day, he received a call that he didn’t ever expect to take.

“I got the call saying that there had been an incident with Derek,” said Baker.

Baker was asked to fill in for Whitener in a role that he was playing for Firehouse Theater.

“It’s been a difficult week and just a lot of emotions.” said Baker.

The actors said they are finding strength in their craft and channeling it towards their friend and cast mate as he recovers from a head injury.

“We love Derek and all of the shows this week will be dedicated towards him,’ said director David Moore.

A portion of the tickets sales raised during performances of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will go towards Whitener’s GoFundMe page.

“Our talent is our gift,” said choreographer Christina Kudlicki Hoth. “Our gift to him to be able to give a portion of what he loves so much back to help him out.”

At least one Hollywood actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, is drawing attention to efforts to help Whitener.

Random act of violence meet random acts of kindness. Please help! Derek's Medical Bills by Brina Wingo – GoFundMe https://t.co/Yz7QHa9wg4 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 17, 2017

