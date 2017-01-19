CBS11[1]
Tasha’s KRLD To Do List: January 19-22

January 19, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bass Hall, Bill Maher, Billy Bob's, krld, Tasha Stevens, Texas Rangers Fan Fest, The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, To Do List, Train Show, Winstar

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The 33rd Annual KidFilm® Festival is happening this weekend (Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2017) at the Angelika Film Center. KidFilm is the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the United States, featuring a cool lineup of new and classic films for both children and adults… and it is free!

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues this weekend and runs through February 4th.

An Evening with Bill Maher will be at Music Hall at Fair Park Sunday evening (1/22).

Save some money with $5 Admission to the Dallas Arboretum now through February 24. If you are looking for a way to get active in the New Year…there is not a more beautiful place to walk than along the one-mile fitness trail at the Dallas Arboretum. Those coming out during January can also enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, served every day for those 13 and older.

Have a Freaky Friday at the Palace! Spend your evening at Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

See Annie at Bass Hall Friday through Sunday (1/20-22).

It is SuperHero Night at the AAC Friday night as the Dallas Mavs take on the Utah Jazz (1/20).

Charlie Pride is playing Winstar Casino Friday Night (1/20).

Pat Green is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Friday night (1/20).

Lonestar is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night (1/21).

Texas Rangers Fan Fest 17 is Saturday at Globe Life Park (1/21).

If you have LED stuck in your head, check out Led Zeppelin tribute Swan Song at the Granada Saturday night (1/21).

Enuff Z‘Nuff is playing Trees Sunday night (1/22).

Dig trains? The Dallas Area Train Show is at Plano Center Saturday and Sunday (1/21-22).

If you dig wearing a train… be at the McKinney Bridal Show Saturday at the McKinney performing Arts Center (1/21).

You know what STYX guitarist Tommy Shaw is really into these days? Bluegrass music! Now, he won’t be at this event…but you can hear some of the awesome music that he loves and you will, too! Check out the Salt Creek Bluegrass Band Friday night 7:30 p.m. (January 20), at the Allen Public Library. And yes, it is free!

The Chippendales 2017: best.Night.Ever.Tour is at the House of Blues Friday night (1/20).

