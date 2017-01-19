Trump Names Georgia’s Perdue As Agriculture Secretary

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.

Perdue is a farmer’s son who built businesses in grain trading and trucking before becoming the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.

Agriculture secretary is the only Cabinet post for which Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has not announced a selection.

