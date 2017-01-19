Vandals Deface Little Elm High School Band Trailer

January 19, 2017 7:15 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Detective Jerry Walker, graffiti, little elm, Little Elm ISD

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm parents say it’s adding insult to injury.

While they mourned the death of Detective Jerry Walker someone vandalized their high school. And tonight they’re not sure how they will fix the damage.

“The school and band boosters put a lot of effort into this trailer to get it repainted and stuff for this year over the summer and it’s just very heartbreaking,” said Lael Whaley, the parent of a band member.

Heartbreaking because parents and the school put $40,000 into painting the band’s trailer.

Wednesday, someone used green, purple and red spray paint leaving scrawled graffiti along the length of the full-length trailer.

The vulgarities and graffiti are insulting enough. But this apparently happened while much of the community was at a vigil for a Little Elm officer killed in the line of duty.

“All of us are in mourning for that,” said Little Elm ISD spokesperson Pat Robbins. “And our band and this trailer are a great source of pride for us. It’s very painful.”

And it’s not the first time vandals have defaced the trailer. When someone sprayed small graffiti on the trailer about a month ago it was easily covered.

But this? The district isn’t sure what it’s going to do with the trailer now or how its going to pay to have it repainted. Some parents say neither they nor the school should pay to clean up the mess.

“They’re pretty upset,” Whaley said. “And they want these hoodlums to be caught and to pay for the damage they’ve done to our band trailer.”

More from Joel Thomas
