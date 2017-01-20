103 College Players To Give Up Eligibility To Enter NFL Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – For the second straight year, more than 100 college players are giving up eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The league on Friday released a list of 95 underclassmen who have declared for the draft, along with the names of eight other players, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who are eligible by completing their college degrees.

Last year 96 underclassmen declared for the draft and 11 others became eligible by finishing their degrees.

The record for underclassmen declaring for the draft is 98 in 2014.

Ohio State has six players among this year’s early entrants, including All-Americans Curtis Samuel and Malik Hooker.

Watson was one of four players from the national champion Tigers to enter the draft early after graduating, joining receivers Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and running back Wayne Gallman.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)