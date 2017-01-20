Church Arson, Burglary Suspect Arrested In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested Thomas Dale Britto, 54, for his alleged involvement in the arson and burglary of the St. Stephens Church on January 8.

Police said citizens who saw church surveillance video through news coverage of the incident, recognized Britton and called police.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Britton is being held at the Mansfield Jail on a charge of criminal mischief. His bond is set at $25,000.

Detectives will continue to investigate leads into whether other people were involved with this crime.

