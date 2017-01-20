TRUMP INAUGURATION: Festivities Continue In D.C. | Watch CBS News Live | Listen Live To KRLD | Full Coverage

Church Arson, Burglary Suspect Arrested In Fort Worth

January 20, 2017 2:37 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested Thomas Dale Britto, 54, for his alleged involvement in the arson and burglary of the St. Stephens Church on January 8.

Vandalism at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth forced the church to cancel Sunday services. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

Police said citizens who saw church surveillance video through news coverage of the incident, recognized Britton and called police.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Britton is being held at the Mansfield Jail on a charge of criminal mischief. His bond is set at $25,000.

Detectives will continue to investigate leads into whether other people were involved with this crime.

