DC Police Confront Inauguration Demonstrators, Vandals

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

As Donald Trump and President Barack Obama made their way to the Capitol, police were confronting a group of demonstrators wearing black in downtown Washington and using what appeared to be pepper spray.

Some individuals were seen smashing windows of business and vehicle in the downtown area, over a dozen blocks away from the ceremony.

Protesters were carrying signs denouncing capitalism and Trump.

Police cordoned off about 100 demonstrators who chanted “hands up, don’t shoot.”

A helicopter hovered overhead.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The staff of CBSDFW.com contributed to this report.)