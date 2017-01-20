Fire Destroys Collin County Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LUCAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a house in the Collin County town of Lucas Thursday night.

Flames were pouring out of the home on Las Cruces Circle when firefighters first arrived around 7:30 p.m.

Michael O’Keefe from First Response Photography shot cell phone video of the flames.

The house was a total loss.

Firefighters from Lucas, Parker and Plano helped fight the flames.

No one was hurt.

