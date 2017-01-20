Highland Park Intersection Riddled With Potholes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The intersection of Wentwood and Durham in Dallas is a problem intersection in Dallas – not because of cars but because of potholes.

“People are very upset, because a lot of children walk and play around there. It’s just a mess,” says neighbor Susan Schlehuber.

Neighbors say the problem has existed far too long with no relief in sight – and they want answers.

“It’s very rough, because it’s very deep, the holes are very deep,” says neighbor Laura Tyson. “There are several of them, and it’s impossible to avoid them.”

The road deteriorated when construction on their new Highland Park ISD school began last year. And while the holes were plugged – they eroded again in just days.

“No matter how much gravel or asphalt they put into it, it just creates a problem,” says neighbor Bruce Harris. “We’ve had a lot of cars where we’re having front end problems.”

A spokesperson for the school district says they empathize with the neighbors and recognize that the conditions need to be fixed. The problem – first – Atmos Energy needs to move a gas line, then the city will have to reposition a storm line before repaving can even begin.

“It’s just been a continual problem that we really, quite frankly, hadn’t thought it was going to take this long to resolve,” says Harris.

Now Tyson is rallying her neighbors to try to expedite that process.

“We’re really concerned about the wear and tear on the vehicles. It’s been there for two to three months. They’re telling us it’s going to be two to three months more,” she says. “It’s an awfully long time to have your intersection this torn up.”

Dallas city council did postpone a bond package vote — with money for street repairs — until at least November. But the city says it’s a current project and won’t be affected.

Atmos, meantime, says construction on that gas line will begin early next week.

