Irving Watch Party Cheers Trump’s Inauguration

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Republicans in North Texas are celebrating the peaceful transfer of power on Friday morning, after President Donald Trump was officially sworn into office as the 45th leader of the United States. Some three dozen people joined a watch party at the Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

The folks at the party cheered, raised their glasses and toasted Trump right after he took the oath of office. They were thankful to see a peaceful transition — no matter which political party now leads the White House. They hope that the President is able to work together with both the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress.

At least one person at the Friday watch party explained that they had been waiting for this moment for the past eight years. “I cannot tell you how absolutely wonderful I feel,” said Elena Blake of the Irving Republican Women’s Club. “I am unabashedly, unapologetic Republican and I have been waiting for this.”

Republicans applauded throughout Trump’s inaugural address. They loved it, and felt that it was inclusive. But one Democrat at the viewing event thought that the speech was darker than he had hoped.