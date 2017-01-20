Oak Cliff Library Checks Out More Than Books

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see books, movies, CDs and magazines filling the shelves at local libraries.

But a branch in North Texas is now stocking something that might help someone land their next job or even a date.

“When we see a community need, we’re there to fill it,” said Ray Sablack, at the North Oak Cliff Library.

The library is now loaning out items for people to not only read, but to wear.

Sablack said members can now borrow neck and bow ties.

“It’s all been, ‘That’s really cool. Why didn’t we think of that before?’ ” asked Sablack.

There are dozens of options and all sorts of colors to choose from that are wrapped up in back ready for check-out.

Freshly donated through a local fundraiser, the ties are new and not the typical hand-me-down from grandpa’s closet.

“I would never put anything out there for somebody if I wouldn’t use it myself,” joked Sablack.

Ties often are not very cheap, but Sablack feels they are important.

“We already help people with job interviews, job resumes. Let’s take it to the next step,” said Sablack.

Formal neck wear is also a requirement for most high school dances and some families are on a budget.

“Especially when you’re only going to use it once or twice, why go out and invest in something when you could just come to the library and borrow it,” said Sablack.

Eduardo Ruiz was the first to give it a shot.

“It’s a bowtie,” said Ruiz. “Maybe for Sundays or if we go to a party.”

A good enough reason for Sablack who said he hopes more people use everything the library has to offer.

“We want to be a very vital part of that neighborhood,” said Sablack. “In big way, in small ways and if something like this will help out neighbors out, help our community out, we’re going to do it.”

The North Oak Cliff library also offers other items like telescopes and crochet kits for loan.

