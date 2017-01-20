Police Investigate Graffiti Cases As Possible Rivalry Gone Too Far

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

THE COLONY (CBS11) – Police want the public’s help stopping back-to-back graffiti incidents in what they say could be dueling vandals taking a school rivalry too far.

The Colony Police said what appears to be vandals taunting each other’s schools, leads them to believe this could all be a response to Friday’s rivalry basketball game. But investigators point out the Little Elm tragedy makes this the worst time for this kind of behavior.

Police can’t be sure who’s behind the graffiti, but they tell CBS11 the message, “Bring It TC” along with Little Elm’s initials, appear to echo similar messages found on graffiti discovered on the Little Elm High School band’s trailer. The latest round of spray paint drew outrage from The Colony alumni like Travis Kitchens.

“The fact that you feel the need to deface not just a school, a building, deface anything is kind of disrespectful to the community,” Kitchens said.

At any other time, these might seem like simple pranks, but after the first round of graffiti was discovered while much of the community attended a vigil for fallen officer Jerry Walker, police say now is not the time to divide communities.

“Our police department works real close with Little Elm Police Department, and we’re all trying to heal and mourn through the grief of this, and this just kind of is a slap in the face to it,” The Colony Police Officer Kyle Koiner said.

That’s why Mitchell Preusser decided to offer his company’s power-washing services to both schools free of charge.

“In light of the tragedy, it’s just really sad. You’d think that they’d be in mourning and not out causing vandalism and creating more work for the officers to do in such a tragic time,” Preusser said.

While police search for those responsible, many hope the overwhelmingly positive outpouring of support from both communities will outweigh the mean-spirited vandalism.

The damage to both schools could amount to thousands of dollars. Police point out that no matter what the cost is, graffiti to a school, unlike a regular building, is elevated to a state felony.

