President Donald Trump Pulls No Punches At Inaugural Address

(CBSDFW.COM) – Real estate mogul Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in as 45th President of The United States of America on Friday. During his speech he appeared to pull no punches when addressing what he thought was the lack of action by politicians.

“For too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation,” Trump said addressing the throng.

Trump addressed what he thought were failings in education and crime prevention as well saying we have “an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge.” He also said that crime, gangs and drugs have stolen too many lives and “robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.”

“The carnage stops right here and stops right now,” said Trump.

Read/Watch Entire Speech

In what could be described as an uncomfortable moment for some on the dais, Trump – singling out no one party – addressed what he thought were failings of the US government and politicians in recent years.

“For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military,” said Trump.

Addressing a main theme of his campaign – illegal immigration – Trump said, “We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own.”

Trump also addressed his intention to strengthen the country’s infrastructure as well. He said the U.S. has “spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.”

“We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon,” Trump continued as the split screen on CBS showed the Former President looking on in what could be described as an awkward moment.

“But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future,” Trump said. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First,” Trump continued.

Trump went on to discuss his plans to move the country in a new direction based the many themes mentioned during his campaign. “We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor,” Said Trump. “We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American,” he continued.

Trump struck a conciliatory tone at one point during the speech saying that there will be strong debates to come but that solidarity and unity will strengthen the country.

“At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” said Trump.

“We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable,” Trump continued.

Trump ended his address with the common theme of his campaign telling Americans that they will “never be ignored again.”

“We will make America Strong again. We Will Make America Wealthy Again. We Will Make America Proud Again. We Will Make America Safe Again. And, Yes, Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America.”

