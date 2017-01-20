President Trump Signs First Executive Order Regarding Obamacare

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | TwitterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

7:50 p.m.

Defense Secretary James Mattis is telling military personnel and their families that his actions are aimed at making sure “our military is ready to fight today and in the future.”

Mattis said in a statement Friday evening that he recognizes that “no nation is secure without friends” and is pledging to “work with the State Department to strengthen” the nation’s alliances.

He says the Pentagon is “devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, thereby earning the trust of Congress and the American people.”

The statement was released just moments after Mattis was sworn in to the Cabinet post overseeing the Pentagon.

7:35 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has sworn in President Donald Trump’s nominees to run the Pentagon and the Homeland Security Department.

Retired Gen. James Mattis took the oath of office to be defense secretary. Retired Gen. John Kelly took the oath to be homeland security secretary.

They were sworn in Friday during a hastily arranged ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where the vice president’s suite of offices is located. The building is part of the White House campus.

7:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed commissions for retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as defense secretary and retired Gen. John Kelly to serve as secretary of the Homeland Security Department.

Trump signed the commissions in the Oval Office on his first day in office as reporters watched.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says Vice President Mike Pence will soon deliver the oath of office to the two retired generals. The Senate confirmed their nominations earlier Friday.

7:25 p.m.

Police are clashing with protesters as a fire burns on K Street in Northwest Washington.

Authorities in riot gear standing side-by-side pushed protesters away from the fire, which was set in overturned newspaper bins in the middle of the street known for high-powered lobbying firms. Police hit at least 10 people with pepper spray as they advanced.

Several people ran from the scene yelling for medical attention while holding their eyes. Other protesters came to their aid and used bottled water to rinse their eyes.

With many people pushed into a nearby park, firefighters moved in and extinguished the fire.

7:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed his first executive order as president, ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care law.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer refused to offer details on the order.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and other top advisers as he signed the executive order on the so-called “Obamacare” law that he opposed throughout his campaign.

Trump also formally signed the commissions of incoming Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The White House says Priebus was also sending a memorandum to agencies and departments instituting an immediate freeze on regulations. No additional details were immediately available.

Asked about his first day as president, Trump says, “It was busy but good — a beautiful day.”

7:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is using his first written statement as president to call on the Senate to confirm the rest of his nominees.

Trump says he is pleased that the Senate on Friday confirmed John Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department and James Mattis at the head of the Defense Department. Trump is calling them “uniquely qualified leaders” who will start immediately to rebuild the military, defend the U.S. and secure its borders.

Trump says the Senate should fulfill its constitutional duty by swiftly confirming the rest of his nominees. He says they’re highly qualified. Trump says he needs them confirmed so “we can get to work on behalf of the American people.”

6:50 p.m.

The parade for newly sworn-in President Donald Trump is over, shifting the celebration to its third act — a trio of balls. Trump and first lady Melania are expected at all three.

Two balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third, the “Salute to Our Armed Services Ball,” will take place at the National Building Museum.

The celebrations come after Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president and the Senate confirmed his picks to lead the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

6:30 p.m.

The District of Columbia police chief says 217 people have been arrested and charged with rioting and six officers suffered minor injuries during demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham provided the update at a news conference Friday.

Meanwhile, protesters in downtown Washington linked arms, facing off from the police line and chanting, “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

Metropolitan police have deployed streams of pepper spray against demonstrators marching along the streets of the nation’s capital — a disgruntled parallel to the ongoing inaugural parade.

6:25 p.m.

Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington is tweeting a photo of flag-waving staffers welcoming the new president, and that’s not sitting well with a prominent government ethics lawyer.

The tweet reads: “We are waiting for you Mr. President! Thank you!”

Former chief White House ethics lawyer Norm Eisen says the tweet “puts the lie” to Trump’s vow that his company would avoid even the appearance of using the presidency to promote his business.

Trump made the pledge in a six-page “White Paper” released last week to avoid conflicts of interest. He promised his company would not take “any actions that actually exploit, or even could be perceived as exploiting, the Office of the Presidency.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

6:15 p.m.

The Senate has voted convincingly to put a tough-talking retired Marine general in charge of overseeing President Donald Trump’s pledge to crack down on illegal immigration.

Senators confirmed John Kelly’s nomination to lead the Homeland Security Department, 88-11.

Among Kelly’s likely first assignments will be executing Trump’s plans for the fate of a program that has protected more than 750,000 young immigrants from deportation.

If Trump keeps his campaign promises, Kelly’s agency will be responsible for strengthening the screening of immigrants permitted to enter the U.S. His department also will be charged with finding additional resources to locate and deport people living here illegally.

Kelly says he’s in favor of a wall at the Mexican border, but he says a physical barrier alone isn’t enough to secure the 2,000-mile frontier.

5:40 p.m.

A video on social media shows District of Columbia police pepper-spraying a group of protesters — including an elderly woman and a man on crutches, as well as those trying to help them to move out of the way.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department declined to immediately provide comment. It was unclear what happened just before the video began.

The video shows a woman screaming “my child” as she runs with her crying son in her arms. Others are hunched over or coughing as plumes of pink spray waft over hundreds of people in the street. Toward the end of the video, protesters appear to be breaking up cement blocks and some people are seen throwing objects toward police.

5:35 p.m.

The Republican-led Senate has voted to confirm James Mattis to be President Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

Senators cleared the retired Marine general’s nomination Friday.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who challenged the idea of a former military leader in a civilian job, voted “no.” Republicans pushed for fast approval to ensure the post wouldn’t be empty even for a brief amount of time after Trump’s swearing-in.

Mattis will replace Ash Carter, who has been former President Barack Obama’s defense secretary since February 2015.

Congress had to pave the way for Mattis to serve. Lawmakers last week passed legislation that Trump signed granting Mattis an exception from the law barring former service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.

5:30 p.m.

A group of protesters in downtown Washington jumped on the hood of a limousine, smashed its windows and then set it on fire, while hundreds of others waved signs and chanted slogans voicing their displeasure of their new president.

The protests came as President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade continued blocks away.

Pockets of demonstrators broke out into screaming matches with Trump supporters. Police deployed flash bang grenades. Helicopters circled above, taking in the scene.

A line of police officers wearing riot gear watched demonstrators marching. The officers moved in once the limo was set afire to allow fire officials to extinguish the blaze. A pile of overturned newspaper boxes, trash cans and a tire were also set alight.

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives are arriving at the reviewing stand near the White House to watch the inaugural parade.

Trump said the day was “unbelievable,” as he and wife Melania made their way along the North Lawn to the stand on Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump also flashed a thumbs-up.

The first couple are surrounded in the enclosed stand by their family members.

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump twice got out of their vehicles to walk and wave to the crowd during their escorted trip from the Capitol to the White House.

They first walked for about a block before reaching the Trump International Hotel, where the crowds on both sides of the street were at their loudest. As the Trumps neared the hotel, agents urged the couple to get back into their sedan.

A large crowd of protesters had gathered on the opposite side of the street, while supporters and employees of the hotel cheered on the hotel side of the street.

Later, the Trumps exited their sedan with their children and grandchildren in tow. An announcer roared, “Welcome home, Mr. President.”

5:05 p.m.

A watchdog group is asking the General Services Administration to determine whether President Donald Trump has violated his lease for the government-owned building that houses his luxury hotel a few blocks from the White House.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington issued the letter Friday shortly after Trump took the oath of office.

The 2013 lease Trump signed for the Old Post Office building specifically bars any “elected official of the Government of the United States” from benefiting. Trump announced earlier this month that he would hand over day-to-day control of his multibillion-dollar business empire to two of his sons, but there is no indication he has relinquished his ownership stake in the $200 million project.

A spokeswoman for the GSA declined to comment.

4:35 p.m.

At least one vehicle is on fire as protests escalate in downtown Washington.

A plume of thick black smoke is billowing from a vandalized limousine at the corner of K and 13th Streets Northwest. Riot police are working to remove people from the area, which is just a few blocks from President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade route.

Police are using what appear to be flash bang grenades to help control the scene.

The activity follows a brief period of relative calm in the area.

4:25 p.m.

The leader of Taiwan’s delegation to the U.S. presidential inauguration has dismissed China’s strong objections to his attendance as “small-minded.”

Former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (YOO SHEE-KOON) says: “It’s hard to believe that a country with 5,000 years of history and its glorious background is so focused on this. It just shows how petty they are.”

Yu was interviewed by The Associated Press after watching Trump’s swearing-in. He says he had a good seat, directly in front of the ceremony at the Capitol.

The U.S. has no formal relations with self-governing Taiwan in deference to China, which claims the island as its own. However, the two maintain robust informal ties. China is concerned that President Donald Trump could seek to redefine relations between Beijing, Taipei and Washington.

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has stepped out of his limousine to briefly walk along the inaugural parade route.

Trump was joined by the new first lady Melania Trump and their 10-year-old son, Barron.

The president rode in his official vehicle for the first portion of the parade and stepped out in front of FBI headquarters along Pennsylvania Avenue.

He got back in his vehicle just before the motorcade drove past his newly opened hotel in the Old Post Office building.

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is making his way down Constitution Avenue with a military escort as his inauguration parade begins in Washington.

The president will review the parade from a viewing stand near the White House.

He and first lady Melania Trump are riding in the presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast.”

Trump is being cheered by supporters as his car passes.

Others are shouting “Media sucks” while a group of protesters chants, “Not my president, not my president.”

3:50 p.m.

Military bands representing all the service branches are playing and marching outside the Capitol, signaling the start of the inaugural parade.

Police officers on motorcycles are following closely behind as the parade participants begin the slow trek down Constitution Avenue.

Hundreds of police officers have lined both sides of the street. Service members are also standing at attention on both sides.

There are only a few onlookers along the first couple of blocks but the crowds appear to grow as the parade approaches the National Mall.

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump — in brief remarks at his inaugural lunch at the Capitol — says he was honored that Hillary Clinton, his rival in the White House race, came to the event.

The bipartisan crowd of lawmakers and other dignitaries gave Clinton a standing ovation after Trump asked her to rise.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, sat with members of Trump’s family at the event.

Trump ended by saying he has “a lot of respect for those two people.”

Contrast that with some of his rhetoric during the campaign.

Back then, Trump repeatedly said Hillary Clinton deserved to be in jail because of her private email server issues. And Trump invited women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to sit in the audience of one of the presidential debates.

3:10 p.m.

Far fewer people were at President Donald Trump’s inauguration than attended President Barack Obama’s first swearing-in eight years ago.

Photos of the National Mall from Obama’s inauguration in January 2009 show a teeming crowd stretching from the West Front of the Capitol all the way to the Washington Monument.

Photos taken from the same position on Friday show large swaths of empty space on the Mall.

Thin crowds and semi-empty bleachers also dotted the inaugural parade route.

Hotels across the District of Columbia reported vacancies, a rarity for an event as large as a presidential inauguration.

And ridership on the Washington’s Metro system didn’t match that of recent inaugurations.