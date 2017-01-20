CBS11[1]
Promising Wonder Pill Adds Years To Dog’s Life

January 20, 2017 10:00 PM
Zoe Birch is very much a part of the Birch family. The yellow lab has lived with them since before the births of their children Abby and Jack.

She was their crash course in parenting.

But as days pass, the Birches know their time with their dog is limited.

“I feel like we’re on borrowed time because the average lifespan is 12 yrs… and with Zoe at 15+, I feel like every day is a gift,” says Joe Birch.

But now there is hope. New research on a drug called Rapamycin is offering the exciting possibility of adding years to a dog’s life.

“This drug has pretty incredible effects in terms of increasing life span and improving life in every laboratory where it’s been tested,” says Dr. Matt Kaeberlein who is overseeing the study and its effect on dogs. ” We didn’t see any significant side effects in the dogs that were getting the drugs.”

The FDA approved drug is currently used in combination with others as an anti-rejection drug for kidney transplants in humans. In large doses there can be serious side effects. But in lower doses it has shown promise as a drug that could suppress disease and extend life in dogs, and, potentially people too.

Paola Anderson’s dog Momo is been on Rapamycin for 6 months. She said he had been lethargic before taking the drug. “He should be at the end of his life,” she said. Now he has the energy of a puppy.

Veterinarians tell CBS news, getting more years out of our beloved pets is what every pet owner wants But the question is whether the drug is doing what we think it is.

“The question is, is it preventing cancer and that’s why they’re living longer or is it somehow reversing aging and they’re being younger for longer,” says Richard Goldstein, a vet in New York.

Dr. Kaeberlein admits that while the research is promising, more needs to be done before Rapamycin is readily available for dogs.

For the Birches, it’s something they will consider to keep Zoe for as long as they can.

“Depending what the side effects were I would try that,” Joe Birch told CBS News.

Still, Rapamycin is relatively expensive. It costs about $200 a month and can only be prescribed by a vet.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

