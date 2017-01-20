CBS NEWS LIVE COVERAGE: The Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President Of The United States | More

Samsung To Announce Cause Of Galaxy Note 7 Fire On Jan. 23

January 20, 2017 7:56 AM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says it will announce the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire on Jan. 23.

The company said Friday that the announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its websites.

The Galaxy Note 7 was a fiasco for the world’s largest smartphone maker. Samsung recalled and eventually discontinued it after numerous reports of it overheating and bursting into flames.

Initially, Samsung said it found a small error in the manufacturing process for some of the batteries in the phones was to blame. It later discovered found the problem remained, and pulled the phones from the market. That cost Samsung at least $5 billion.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s de facto head Lee Jae-yong is under investigation in connection with a major influence-peddling scandal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

